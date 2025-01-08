Lisa Kudrow finds late Matthew Perry’s hidden 'Cookie’ note years after ‘Friends’

Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry from 'Friends'

Lisa Kudrow just found Matthew Perry’s note hidden inside the “Cookie Time” jar from Friends set.

The actress recently shared a touching discovery from her late Friends co-star —a note tucked inside the jar from the Burbank set of the iconic NBC sitcom.

The Emmy-winning actress, 61, recalled on The Drew Barrymore Show that Perry had given her the jar at the end of their last episode together.

"Matthew gave that to me at the end of our last episode," Kudrow said.

"I had recently found the note that he had in it for me. I hadn't opened it up or looked inside of it. But yeah, he did. He had a note in there and I forgot about it."

While she didn't reveal the contents of Perry's note, Lisa emotionally remarked, "Timing is everything."

Back in 2020, Kudrow told Jimmy Kimmel Live! that Perry gifted her the prop because he found it amusing that she had mistakenly thought it was a working clock during a scene.

She humorously added, "I think the first thing I asked was, 'This was so nice—did you get permission?' I mean, my car used to get searched every night when I left."

In addition to the jar, Lisa held onto her security badges and Phoebe Buffay's rings after Friends concluded its 10-season run in 2004.

Matthew Perry tragically passed away in 2023 at the age of 54 due to the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine. Following his death, five people have been indicted as part of the LAPD's investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.