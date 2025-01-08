David, Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn unveils first look at latest creation

Brooklyn Beckham reveals recipe of his latest creation

Brooklyn Beckham is gearing up to launch another original creation on the heels of the success of his hot sauce, adding to his multi-million-dollar fortune.

Earlier this week, the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, gave fans a step-by-step look at his new smoothie creation, the Cloud Smoothie.

He shared the recipe on Instagram, captioning the video, "Brooklyn’s Cloud Smoothie by @brooklynpeltzbeckham, made with @birdman_life Falcon Vanilla Protein, mango, banana, coconut yoghurt, hemp, water, and coconut cream with berries."

Following in his father's entrepreneurial footsteps, the aspiring chef is finalising plans for his Brand Beckham empire under the name Cloud 23.

Brooklyn, who recently launched a successful hot sauce, aims to expand his £10 million fortune with this new brand, which will cover everything from food and drinks to clothing.

Brooklyn, 25, has already taken steps to trademark items under the Cloud 23 label, inspired by the No. 23 jersey his father famously wore at Real Madrid and LA Galaxy.

The new venture also follows Brooklyn’s collaboration with plant-based Mexican restaurant Mora Mora, hinting at his growing presence in the food and beverage industry.