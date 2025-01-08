Hoda Kotb reacts to Jenna Bush Hager throwing her Christmas gift

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Christmas gift

Hoda Kotb’s reaction to Jenna Bush Hager losing her Christmas gift is not what everyone will expect.

Bush Hager, co-host of Today with Jenna & Friends, confessed during a lighthearted segment of We Listen and We Don’t Judge on Tuesday, January 7, that she misplaced the Christmas gift she recently received from Hoda Kotb.

The revelation sent Kotb into fits of laughter.

“You gave me a beautiful Christmas present this year and I think it somehow got thrown out,” Bush Hager, 43, admitted. “I can’t find it anywhere. I’ve been searching and searching and searching.”

Before this, Kotb, 60, playfully reminded Bush Hager about a pink blazer she had borrowed long ago. “I borrowed your pink blazer a long time ago and now I own it. It’s mine,” Kotb said.

“I was wondering,” Bush Hager, a mother of three, responded with a laugh.

This fun exchange comes just days before Kotb’s final day on the Today show, marking the end of her 25-year tenure with NBC.

In September, Kotb announced her departure and recently shared more about her future plans on The Kelly Clarkson Show on January 6.

Kotb revealed that she is working on launching a wellness app and company, which will feature retreats and a podcast, set to debut this spring.

“We can get together, do things that I love and when you're done, it's not like going to Mexico with your girls, which is fun, but this is something that when you leave, you'll go like, ‘Oh my gosh. I feel transformed. I feel different,’” she explained to Clarkson.

“So I'm in the building process of that.”