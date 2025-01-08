Leah Remini pays tribute to ‘Scientology And The Aftermath’ co-host Mike Rinder

Leah Remini on Mike Rinder's death

Leah Remini is remembering her Scientology And The Aftermath co-host Mike Rinder.

Leah Remini is mourning the loss of her co-host, who passed away on January 5 at the age of 69. In a heartfelt tribute shared on social media, Remini, 53, expressed her deep sorrow and the profound impact Rinder had on her life.

Remini and Rinder collaborated on Scientology and the Aftermath, a show that ran for three seasons from 2016 to 2019, earning Rinder two Emmy nominations and one win. Their partnership extended beyond the screen, as Rinder became a crucial figure in Remini's life after she left Scientology.

Rinder, born in Australia in 1955, was a lifelong Scientologist until his high-profile defection in 2007, when he renounced the Church and became a vocal critic.

Rinder played a key role in the 2015 HBO documentary Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief alongside director Paul Haggis. Before leaving, he held prominent positions within Scientology, including head of the Office of Special Affairs and board member.

After the show ended, he and Remini launched the podcast Scientology: Fair Game, which continued until 2022. In 2022, Rinder published his memoir A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology.

Though no cause of death was listed, Rinder had been diagnosed with advanced esophageal cancer in June 2023. By October, he had been declared cancer-free. Rinder passed away on January 5, 2024.

Leah Remini's full statement after Mike Rinder's death

“On Sunday, we lost a giant, and I lost a man who was more than a friend—he was my family. It’s impossible to imagine the last 13 years of my life without Mike Rinder. He was my anchor, my trusted partner, and my closest confidant. The thought of moving forward without him feels unbearable.

“When I left Scientology, Mike was one of the first people I turned to. From that moment, he became my lifeline. Together, we embarked on an incredible journey that included The Aftermath and our podcast, Fair Game. But Mike was so much more than my partner in this fight—he was my brother, my father, my best friend… in every way that mattered.

“Mike saved my life and the life of my daughter. He stood by me through battles that felt insurmountable, giving me strength when I had none left. I owe him a debt I could never repay. I haven’t yet come to terms with the reality that I can’t call him, text him, or hear his voice anymore. I am shattered in ways I never thought possible, overwhelmed by the weight of this loss. I have cried endlessly and can’t seem to move from my bed since coming home from being with him and his grieving family.

“I’ll have so much more to say about Mike and the legacy he leaves behind—words that will attempt to honor his immeasurable contribution to this world, to my life, and to the lives of countless others. But for now, I want to honor his memory by fulfilling one of his last wishes: encouraging support for his son Jack’s college fund.



“In his post-Scientology life, Mike was a man transformed. He worked tirelessly to right the wrongs of his past and beyond. He owed no one anything. Mike was offered a lot of money to stay silent about Scientology’s criminal activities, and he refused and did the work.

“There was not one call that Mike didn’t take, not one person Mike didn’t try to help, despite the many heartbreaks he endured from those who needed him. Mike also became an incredible husband and an attentive, loving father to Jack and his stepson Shane.

“One of the many heartbreaks Mike suffered was the absence of his older children, Taryn and Benjamin, who disconnected from him due to Scientology’s cruel policies after he courageously escaped its abuse.

“Mike adored Jack, who is just 12 years old. He was consumed with knowing he wouldn’t be there to see Jack grow into adulthood. If you’re able, I hope you’ll join me in contributing to Jack’s college fund, ensuring that Mike’s dreams for his son can still come true.

“Please keep Mike’s brave and devoted wife, Christie, their son Jack, and Mike’s stepson Shane in your thoughts and prayers. They’ve lost a husband and father whose love knew no bounds, and I’ve lost someone whose presence in my life was irreplaceable.

“My Mikey, I will miss you every day, and I just don’t know how to do it without you.”