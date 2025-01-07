Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn speaks out for first time since split

Taylor Swift’s former boyfriend Joe Alwyn finally addresses their relationship

Taylor Swift’s former boyfriend Joe Alwyn has finally addressed their relationship as he advised fans to hold their horses ahead of jumping into conclusions.

During an exclusive interview with The Guardian, the actor, who dated the Anti-hero hitmaker from 2016 t0 2023, put his foot down on the rumours surrounding their high-profile relationship.

He suggested that he must 'want to move on' from his six-year relationship with Swift, explaining, "That’s something for other people to do,” he told the outlet. “We’re talking about something that’s a while ago now in my life. So that’s for other people. That’s what I feel.”

Offering an inside glimpse into his New Year’s shenanigans, the 33-year-old further went on to add, "I always feel optimistic at the top of a new year.”

In addition, he shifted the conversation towards his upcoming work in 2025.

Joe concluded his statement by adding details about his upcoming work Hamlet' and 'Hamnet, noting, “I feel great, I feel lucky to be in a good place.”

Swift previously made headlines when her song Oh So Long London from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department sparked speculation about her relationship with Joe Alwyn.