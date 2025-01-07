Hugh Grant moves away from rom-coms due to his own silly decisions?

Hugh Grant was once known to be a romantic hero

Hugh Grant was widely known to be charming and helpless romantic leading man, but he suddenly stepped away from the genre of romantic-comedies.

Some of his most renowned movies include Notting Hill, Love Actually and Four Weddings and A Funeral.

Grant believes that it was due to his wrong choices of films that ruined his reputation and made him a zero from hero.

When asked about why he ended up his association with the rom-coms, the 64-year-old replied saying, “It just died.”

He told Variety: “I was getting on a bit, let’s face it. And then I made one which was a total failure, and it was amazing. You know, you go from hero to absolutely zero in the space of a second.”

The statement left curiosity to know which movie he was actually referring to, therefore, the publication pressed to share the name.

The Gentlemen actor addressed, “What’s the euphemism? It didn’t find the audience it deserved. It’s called, Did You Hear About the Morgans?”

Hugh and Jessica Parker starrer turned out a total failure as it received an only 12% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Grant has turned into a character actor lately as he has been seen in films like Wonka, Heretic, Dungeons & Dragons, Unfrosted and others.