Lily Allen reflects on tough year start after David Harbour split rumours

Lily Allen's fans came forward to show their love and support as she goes through a hard time.

Lily Allen got candid while opening up about her depressing start to the year.

On Monday, the 39-year-old singer and songwriter found comfort in retail therapy after allegedly catching husband David Harbour back on the celebrity dating app Raya.

Last month, some reports claimed the duo had gone their separate ways and ended their marriage, with sources saying that the 49-year-old actor allegedly broke it off a month prior to Christmas.

Allen and Harbour are yet to comment on the rumours, but the Hard Out Here hitmaker shared a small update with her fans this week.

She took to Instagram to post two mirror selfies in a carousel post, showing off a new outfit.

Lily Allen opted for retail therapy amid break up rumours.

"Retail therapy, for the most depressing Monday of the year," the caption read.

She donned a unique look, pairing a black tracksuit jacket with a leather skirt, putting on a leggy display as she showed off her fresh hairstyle and dyed red hair.

Her admirers rushed to show her some love, as one commented, "Sending lots of love to you. Never forget how amazing you are."

"January sucks! I hate it. Do what you can to make you happy," another wrote.