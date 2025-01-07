Jennifer Coolidge’s bold statement during Golden Globes goes viral

Jennifer Coolidge dazzled in an all black outfit at the Golden Globes 2025.

Jennifer Coolidge sent fans into a frenzy after her witty response to a red carpet interviewer at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

A reporter from SheKnows stopped the 63-year-old star to ask, "What’s exciting you about being a woman in Hollywood in 2025?"

Without missing a beat, The White Lotus actress responded, "You can eat whatever you want now."

The video clip went viral on TikTok as fans loved her iconic response, praising Coolidge for "Keeping it real," and calling her a "a national treasure."

As a presenter at the ceremony, she stole the spotlight in a stunning black ruffled dress that elegantly went down to her ankles.

Before stepping into the main event, she was joined by her date, who turned out to be her good friend and colleague, Tim Bagley.

The 67-year-old actor also accompanied The Two Broke Girls actress as her date to the 2023 SAG Awards, where she mentioned him in her acceptance speech for Best Female Actor in a Drama series for The White Lotus.

"Tim Bagley is my date for the night. He's my best bud for like 20 years," she confidently expressed on stage.

"Thank you, you're a wonderful date tonight. I can't wait until we get home," she playfully added.