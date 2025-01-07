Angelina Jolie speaks out on silent struggle before divorce with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie, legendary actress who won millions of hearts with her acting skills, has recently shared a few deeply thoughts about personal life before her divorce from Brad Pitt was finalised.

The 49-year-old star recalled the time when she felt that her "light was dimmed."

This came right after when the Maria actress settled down divorce things with Pitt, after years of legal battles.

Jolie opened up to Times Radio that playing Maria Callas made her reflect deeply on herself.

The Oscar-winning star shared: "I think you're an artist, and you go through different things in life, and you wonder if certain parts of you have shut down, or who you are, what you have inside of you, and if your lights dimmed, and if you have less to contribute, or if you don't know your yourself, and so to push and rediscover things and try for things that I hadn't ever tried."

"And what a gift as an artist, to be pushed again at this time in my life, to do something that terrified me and I wasn't sure I could do is the greatest gift," she added.

However, the actress has recently graced the red carpet of Golden Globe 2025, in Los Angeles, where she talked to Access Hollywood about the role of Maria, saying that it was one of her biggest challenges.

"Failing Maria Callas and the people who loved her really scared me," she said.

She went on saying: "This was a big fear, but it's fun. I mean, what are we alive for if not to confront our fears and get our hearts pumping and you know try things we're not sure of."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, once referred as golden couple of Hollywood, have recently reached a divorce settlement after years of legal battles.

The couple, who decided to part ways back in 2016, have spent over eight years in complex and struggles.