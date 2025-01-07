Oprah Winfrey sends love to Meghan Markle ahead of Netflix cooking show launch

Oprah Winfrey is turning up the support for Meghan Markle.

The legendary talk show host, known for her powerful words and unwavering loyalty, has once again rallied behind the Duchess of Sussex following her latest bold move.

Meghan started the new year with a splash, announcing her much-anticipated return to social media and dropping exciting news about her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The show promises a heartwarming dive into her passions for cooking, gardening, and hosting—setting the stage for a whole new side of the royal-turned-entrepreneur.

Never one to hold back her enthusiasm, Oprah shared her excitement with her 3.4 million followers via her @Oprahdaily account.

The media mogul declared: "We’re about to see more of Meghan Markle in 2025! The Duchess of Sussex announced she will have a new cooking show on Netflix."

"Tap the link in our bio to watch the trailer and find out when you can tune in. (Spoiler: it’s sooner than you think!)"

Oprah famously conducted the jaw-dropping 2021 interview where Meghan and Harry pulled back the curtain on their royal experience.

Meghan revealed that Princess Kate had made her cry and spoke about a senior royal raising "concerns" about Prince Archie's skin tone—claims that sent shockwaves around the globe.

Since then, she has continued to champion Meghan’s ventures.

From promoting the coffee brand Meghan invested in to unboxing the luxe PR package sent her way, the talk show queen has proven she’s firmly Team Sussex.