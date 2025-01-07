Prince William, Kate Middleton set to go on different ways in 2025

Prince William, Kate Middleton set to split in 2025: Another royal separation

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, who are returning to life after getting rid of a "brutal" year, may face some new family issues ahead.

The Princess of Wales, who's all excited to celebrate 43rd birthday on Thursday (January 9), is set to make very difficult decision about her husband.

The couple will reportedly be going on different ways in 2025 amid speculations about the future of the monarchy due to King Charles III's health concerns and abdication plans.

As per fresh details, William and Kate are set to go their own ways this year.

“William will undertake a ‘handful’ of solo foreign visits in the coming months," according to The Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English.

As per reports, there are no plans for any full-scale foreign royal tour for the Waleses together. However, William is expected to make some solo foreign trips on behalf of his ailing dad King Charles.

On the other hand, Princess Kate is also gearing up to take more royal duties, but she's going to make sure that she does it in such a way that it doesn't take her away from the family too much.

Princess Catherine, who's focusing to remain cancer free after completing her chemotheraphy treatment in September, is very embedded in the future now, and the things that are really important in life, like her children and her charity work, really resonate and become even more important.