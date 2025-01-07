Tim Allen spills beans about Buzz Lightyear's fate in 'Toy Story 5'

'Toy Story 5' to bring back Tom Hanks for the voiceover of 'Woody'

The all-new Toy Story sequel’s storyline has been teased by actor and comedian Tim Allen.

Tim will be returning to the franchise to reprise the voice of 'Buzz Lightyear' in the fifth installment.

In a latest interview, he somewhat dropped hints about the fate of the legendary space ranger. However, the 71-year-old did not spill any major beans about the story.

"I’ve already begun, I’m in the third act now. It’s remarkable what they’ve done … with Pixar they didn’t say I couldn’t say anything but … I wish I could”, he added while talking on the show, Good Morning America.

The only thing he disclosed was: "There’s a lot of real intrigue with Buzz. Jessie’s got a big trouble, she needs help, so it’s a really cool thing."

Toy Story 5 will also be bringing back Tom Hanks to do the voiceover of Woody. In the forthcoming film, the toy gang is expected to fight against technology for their kid’s playtime.

Earlier, Allen opened that the plot of the fifth entry is absolutely ‘brilliant’ and maintained that the idea of a new development does not involve 'money'.

Directed by Andrew Stanton, the new sequel of the adventure comedy is slated to release on June 19, 2026.