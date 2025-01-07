SZA’s silence fuels rumours about sudden break from music career

SZA, who is best known for her soulful voice and thought-provoking lyrics, has a journey in music industry that can definitely resonate with many music lovers.

The 35-year-old singer recently kicked off her 2024 with big announcement of her life as she decided to wrap up her music career and step away from the spotlight, leaving her fans stunned with her decision.

SZA’s music has become a way to experience such powerful melody for fans around the world, but without the passion, the Kill Bill hitmaker might never had the ability to win millions of hearts.

On Wednesday, SZA and Zane Lowe had an interview with Apple Music before her Brooklyn SOS Tour show.

Ahead of her release of her highly anticipated SOS deluxe album, the singer opened up about how people see her and appreciate her for building strong connections with her fans.

"When I started making music, it was to my ex-fiancé because he was paying for everything."

The Saturn singer continued: "My food, my clothes, where I lived and he was eight years my senior and I was so codependent, and he was so talented."

The award-winning singer and songwriter knows how to value herself and her skills, revealing that figuring out her self-worth is something she’s still working through.

"So when I started trying to make music, it was this thing that I didn’t have to try at, but I was randomly good at because I’ve always written poetry and always felt emotional," SZA said.