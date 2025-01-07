Nikki Glaser reveals 'insane' Ben Affleck joke cut from Golden Globes speech

Nikki Glaser makes insane Ben Affleck joke at the Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser made an 'insane' Ben Affleck joke that didn't make it into her Golden Globes speech.

The host, who previously stole the show with her derogatory remarks for Nicole Kidman’s husband Keith Urban, didn’t hold back from calling out Affleck in her opening monologue.

Speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM, Glaser explained that she decided to cut it from the original script.

She told the podcast, “Am I gonna roast or am I gonna toast? You know what? I’m not roasting. I’m gonna toast.

“And I just did all these toasts that were roasts.

“Like, ‘Here’s to Ben Affleck, I can’t wait to see which Jennifer you try to ruin next.'”

The host revealed that she would have loved to deliver the joke, but the showrunners ultimately decided against it.

Glaser further went on to add, “I argued like, ‘Oh, I didn’t say ruin them. I said he tried to ruin them so it’s not against them.’ But I was like, ‘That would have been insane.'”

This comes on the heels of Affleck's tumultuous relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which ended in August, shortly after his divorce from Jennifer Garner was finalized.