Nikki Glaser's Diddy jokes at Golden Globes slammed by accusers' lawyers

Nikki Glaser seemed to 'make light of drugging and rape' during her 2025 Golden Globes monologue

Nikki Glaser’s opening monologue at the 2025 Golden Globes didn’t land well with everyone, particularly Diddy's accusers.

After the January 5 awards ceremony, the comedian came under fire for making light of the serious allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently facing multiple sexual assault charges.

Attorney Ariel Mitchell, representing several of Diddy’s accusers, criticised Glaser’s remarks in a statement to TMZ.

“As a woman, one would think Nikki would know better,” Mitchell said, adding that “making light of this ugly situation is exactly why so many sexual assault victims never come forward.”

Fellow attorney Tyrone Blackburn echoed her sentiments, saying, “I’d expect a comedian of Nikki’s success to be skilled enough to find humour that doesn’t make light of drugging and rape.”

Glaser sparked outrage while joking about Zendaya’s film Challengers, quipping, “That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card.” She continued, “I mean, seriously, I’m upset too. The after-party isn’t going to be as good this year, but we have to move on. A Stanley Tucci freak-off doesn’t have the same ring to it. No baby oil this year — just lots of olive oil.”

Notably, though, that wasn’t even her most controversial Diddy joke. Glaser later revealed on The Howard Stern Show that she had to scrap a joke where she flat-out accused the audience of being complicit in the Diddy case: “This is the last time all of you will be in the same room together until the Diddy trial.”

Diddy, who was arrested in September 2024, faces charges of operating a criminal enterprise and a pattern of abuse toward women. He pleaded not guilty and remains in custody after being denied bond. His trial is set to begin in May 2025, with the music mogul facing a potential life sentence if convicted.