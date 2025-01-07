Prince Harry forced to take decisive step after Meghan’s unexpected move

Prince Harry ‘worried’ Meghan will never let him reunite with royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be at an impasse about a major life decision as the couple received sombre news.

After a tumultuous financial year for the Sussexes, the couple had decided to reportedly take a professional separation as a change in strategy. However, Prince Harry had a lot more on his mind as his heart remained his estranged family in the UK.

While Harry is a devoted husband to wife Meghan and a doting father to Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, the Duke of Sussex has found himself in a dilemma.

Harry is worried that he and his wife don’t want the same things especially when it comes to the royal family, and the matter is not causing friction in what appears to be their happy marriage.

“Of course, Harry doesn’t want his marriage to end he loves Meghan and his children,” the insider told Heat World. “But he would be lying if he said the last year or so hasn’t taken a huge toll on his wellbeing.”

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February last year and a month later his beloved sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, also revealed she had cancer. Harry had made a made dash to meet his father for mere 30 minutes, and issued a statement for Kate.

The source added that Harry “wants nothing more than peace with the royal family and is worried that Meghan’s goals just don’t align with that. He’s scared he could end up estranged with his family for the rest of his life.”

Meanwhile, friends are worried that the couple may not last long in their happy life even the tensions continue.

“The question for Harry and Meghan now is how they go about prioritising their marriage this year as they appear to be on completely separate pages in their lives,” they said.

Friends are worried that if things get any more tense between them – they may start wondering if it’s all worth it, especially if Harry isn’t happy with the way things are."



Meghan, who marked her comeback with her Netflix show slated to release in two weeks, does not appear keen to relations with the royals.

It is uncertain if Prince Harry will be pushed into making a heartbreaking decision if Meghan refuses to budge from hers.