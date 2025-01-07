Zendaya, Tom Holland are engaged, confirms Spider-Man co-star

Zendaya and Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' co-star break the silence over the couple's engagement buzz.

Marisa Tomei, who played Aunt May in the film, has confirmed the lovebirds' reunion on social media.

She shared an adorable photo of Zendaya and Tom on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt note.

Marisa wrote, "Congrats you two, xoxo," with a face-blowing kiss emoji.

Notably, Zendaya and Tom's engagement rumours first sparked when the Dune actress flaunted her huge diamond ring at the star-studded 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

Soon after the rumours, TMZ claimed that Tom "proposed" his girlfriend "between Christmas and New Year's in one of Zendaya’s family homes in the United States."

The couple, who has been dating since 2021, seemingly took their romance to the next level with a "very romantic and intimate" proposal.