Zara Tindall shocking incident video: Horse runs over royal

Princess Anne is understood to have sighed with relief after her daughter Zara Tindall escaped a devastating accident.

Zara was met with a near accident during an event in Australia that could have landed her into the hospital. The royal and her husband, Mike Tindall, who often visit Down Under, were at the beaches of Surfers Paradise among the fans and press.

In a video captured, Zara was seen posing in front of three horses, with jockeys atop each one, for a photoshoot to promote the Magic Millions Races, of which she is the ambassador of.

Zara is a regular at the event after she became a patron following her Olympic silver medal win in London.

During the event, everything was seemingly going fine when one of the jockeys lost control over his horse, and it almost ran over her. However, Zara’s reflexes saved her from a serious injury, as she managed to get out of the in time.

This is not the first time Zara was in line of a dangerous situation due to her passion for the equestrian sport.

In September, Zara took a tumble from her horse at the Burghley Horse Trials, just weeks after her mother the Princess Royal was kicked in the head by a horse and had to be rushed to the hospital.