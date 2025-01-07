Kate Middleton decides to bring back Archie, Lilibet closer to King Charles

Kate Middleton plans Archie, Lilibet reunion with King Charles

Princess Kate has made an important decision which will please King Charles during his ongoing challenging cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales decides to put more effort into reconciliation between Prince Harry and the royals after surviving the 'brutal' year of her life.

Closer Magazine reported that Kate plans to bring back Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet closer to the monarch, who desperately wants to reunite with his grandchildren.

There are speculations that the Duke of Sussex might visit his homeland, UK in the coming days to present in court amid his ongoing legal battles.

The source shared that Kate "intends to see Harry when he’s in the UK and is pleading with William to come along."

An insider added, "This isn’t just about Meghan and Harry, it’s about the kids too – the next generation."

The future King believes that if "William and Harry can bury the hatchet, the King will see Archie and Lilibet more, which Kate knows he does want."

The source heaped praise on Catherine's diplomatic skills and revealed that she is doing all her best to "bring the family back together," as it has been "far too long to be at odds this way."

Princess seemingly sent a message of peace to Harry and Meghan, letting them know that "she wants a fresh start."