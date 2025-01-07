Will Smith misses another major project

Will Smith misses spot in matrix franchise even after cryptic teaser post.

The Bad Boys: Ride or Die star will not take part in Warner Bros. new Matrix movie, directed by Drew Goddard.

However, Smith sparked intrigue on Monday with a cryptic Instagram post, revealing that he had turned down the iconic role of Neo in the 1999 groundbreaking film The Matrix, which was directed by the Wachowski siblings.

The post shared on the Instagram – showing Matrix-style computer font — stated: “In 1997, the Wachowski’s offered Will Smith the role of Neo in The Matrix. Smith turned it down. He chose Wild Wild West, believing it was a better fit for him at the time. But the question remains: What would The Matrix have been like with Will Smith as Neo? Wake up, Will… The Matrix has you…”

Released over 25 years ago, the Matrix franchise is hands down one of the most loved movies. The movie starred Smith opposite to Kevin Kline, and played a gun-blazing former Civil War hero, in a rare miss for the king of the 1990s box office.

Even though it’s still unclear what Smith’s post on Monday was teasing, the trailer clearly missed the actor.