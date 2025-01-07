Bad Bunny finally breaks silence on Kendall Jenner speculations

Bad Bunny addresses speculations related to new music album: More inside

Bad Bunny has recently broken his silence after fans speculated that his new music album is about former flame Kendall Jenner.

In a new interview with TIME magazine, the singer, who is currently promoting his new album Debí Tirar Más Fotos, seemingly confirmed that the heartbreaking songs in the album could be about Kendall or anyone else.

The musician told the outlet, “I have written songs inspired by people that people don't have a clue who they are.”

“The meaning of the song can vary in many things, like the absence of a person who is no longer with you, or a love,” continued the 30-year-old.

However, Bad Bunny said, “It can be many other things too, that are no longer there.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer opened up that the music album, which was released over the weekend, is called “a love letter to Puerto Rico”.

“At times you are perhaps a little nostalgic, a little sentimental… But at the same time, you are enjoying other things: playing dominoes with grandparents or with the family,” he explained.

The MONACO hit-maker further said, “Since we are also in Puerto Rico, we are at home, we are with the group: That is a reason to be happy, to be content.”

For the unversed, Bad Bunny and Kendall sparked romance rumours after they were spotted together in February 2023. Later, the couple temporarily split in December 2023.

But they were officially back together in May 2024 and by September, the couple again called it quits.