Zendaya makes engagement official with Tom Holland: watch

Zendaya confirms engagement with Tom Holland as she shows off ring to pals

Zendaya and Tom Holland are making it to the headlines as the lovebirds 'secretly' got engaged during the holidays in 2024.

A video posted by content creator Lizz Duff on Instagram decodes a video of the Dune actress showing her ring to her pals at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

Dressed in a stunning dress, Zendaya received a warm hug and congratulations from her pal at the awards ceremony.

Moreover, she was seen flaunting her ring to one of the producers of Spider-Man, Amy Pascal, her proposal ring, making her engagement official with the Uncharted actor.

It is important to note that TMZ reported on Monday that Tom "proposed" to Zendaya "between Christmas and New Year's in one of Zendaya’s family homes in the United States."

The couple, who has been dating since 2021, seemingly took their romance to the next level with a "very romantic and intimate" proposal.

The actor "didn’t make a huge show of the engagement, nor was it a big, over-the-top proposal."

Speaking of their future plans, an insider claimed that "it will be a bit before they dip into wedding planning" due to Zendaya and Tom's busy schedules.