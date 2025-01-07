Kate Beckinsale, Matt Rife deny ‘incorrect’ connection during Golden Globe

Kate Beckinsale and Matt Rife are “friendly exes” – fans doubt after recent speculation.

The rumours say that Rife and Beckinsale ignited their old spark by locking lips at a Golden Globe Awards after party.

“It is incorrect that they were kissing,” told Beckinsale’s representative to People magazine, mainly addressing a theory that the exes had kissed at Netflix’s after-party at Spago Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 5.

“They are friendly exes who were having a fun time speaking,” the rep added.

Beckinsale, 51, and Rife, 29, were romantically linked with each other in beginning of 2017. That time the actress was married to Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2019. The comedian last dated was Jessica Lord.

After the 82nd Golden Globes in Los Angeles, the British star made the rounds at exclusive afterparties.

She was spotted at the Netflix bash, where she reunited with her Click co-star Adam Sandler and mingled with Kevin Miles and Rife.

Meanwhile, Rife graced the red carpet in stylish all black ensemble, later connecting with Award show host, Nikki Glaser at the official after party at Circa 55.

As for work front, Beckinsale recently appeared in Canary Black and Rife is eyeing for I Live Here Now and Candy Flip.