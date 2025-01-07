Benny Blanco calls fiancée Selena Gomez ‘best award of the night’ after Golden Globes

Benny Blanco on Selena Gomez at 2025 Golden Globes

Benny Blanco seems to have all the honour he needs.

The musician, despite not being nominated, felt like the biggest winner at the Golden Globes on Jan. 5, all thanks to his fiancée, Selena Gomez.

The 36-year-old music producer attended the event in Los Angeles alongside Selena, who was up for two awards.

In a heartwarming TikTok shared on Jan. 6, Benny expressed his love for Selena, captioning the video of them preparing for the night, “I got to take home the best award of the night.”

In the video, Benny admired Selena, 32, as she posed on a balcony in a stunning custom off-the-shoulder powder blue Prada gown paired with Tiffany diamond jewelry.

“Woo, look at my girl!” Benny exclaimed, zooming in on the Emmy-nominated actress. Selena, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture, couldn’t help but smile and laugh at Benny’s sweet gesture.

Their laughter continued throughout the evening, even during Nikki Glaser’s opening monologue.

The night’s host made a light-hearted joke about the couple, saying, “Selena Gomez is here—double-nominee tonight for Emilia Pérez and Only Murders. And she's here with her new fiancé Benny Blanco.”

The camera then showed Benny kissing Selena’s shoulder as Nikki added, "And Benny Blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish. Man, lucky guy."