Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reignite old flames at Golden Globes 2025

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's reignites old flames at Golden Globes 2025

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who were once referred as golden couple of Hollywood, are back in the spotlight, as this time is for all the right reasons.

After reuniting over the Christmas holidays, the estranged couple has their fans buzzing about the possibility of rekindling their romance.

Recently, Affleck was surprised with a visit from his former lover Lopez, just hours before her appearance at the Golden Globes 2025.

The All On the Floor hitmaker stopped by the Batman star's house and even gave his 12-year-old son Samuel a warm hug, as her 16-year-old Emme, was also seen leaving with a big gift in hand, while her father followed close behind.

Lopez captured stepping out of her SUV rocking a copper top, baggy jeans and platform boots, turning heads as she made quite the entrance with her style.

This sight came right after reports that Bennifer, who revived their romance back in 2021, would stay part of each other’s lives even after their heartbreaking split.

An insider told to Page Six: "They have every intention of continuing to be in each other's lives despite not being romantically involved."

However, their meetup has fueled some massive speculation that old flames might be burning brighter than ever after their Christmas celebration where Ben Affleck was seen carrying some heartfelt gift for ex-lover Jennifer Lopez.