Tom Holland, Zendaya reportedly engaged: Inside their 'intimate' proposal

The couple sparked speculation after Zendaya showed off her ring finger at the 2025 Golden Globes

Tom Holland and Zendaya are ready to walk down the aisle.

The internet's favourite couple are engaged, with reports confirming the exciting news on January 6. TMZ first broke the story, followed closely by People magazine.

The buzz started when Zendaya appeared at the 2025 Golden Globes on January 5, subtly showing off the sparkler on her left hand.

Speaking to TMZ, an insider shared details about the quiet and intimate proposal that took place between Christmas and New Year’s. Holland chose one of Zendaya’s family homes in the United States as the backdrop for the proposal.

The moment was “very romantic and intimate” per the tipster, with no grand gestures or a dramatic spectacle — just the two of them enjoying the special occasion.

“He didn’t make a huge show of the engagement,” sources said of the notoriously private couple.

An insider close to the family further told People magazine that Holland had been planning to pop the question “for a while.”

“He’s always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special.”

Given their hectic schedules, the newly engaged pair “won’t rush a wedding” and will instead simply “enjoy things for now.”

Holland had actually seemed to hint at the proposal months earlier, sharing with Dish podcast listeners in December that his holiday plans with Zendaya would be a well-kept secret.

“I’ll be with my girlfriend’s family, which will be fun. Where we’ll be is a secret,” he teased.

Zendaya was tight-lipped when a reporter at the Golden Globes inquired about her ring. While the reporter showed off her engagement ring, Zendaya responded with a coy smile, flashing her own ring but giving nothing away.

The ring appeared to be a 5.02-carat East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back ring from Jessica McCormack, per People.