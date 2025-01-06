Prince Harry, Meghan may soon announce to leave Montecito: Neighbours sign petition

Prince Harry, Meghan may soon announce to leave Montecito: Neigbours sign petition

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may soon announce to to leave their 13-bedroom property in the gated Montecito community for peace the of mind and mental health, according to a new report.

Meghan and Harry, who left the UK and relocated to Montecito in 2020, have reportedly decided to say goodbye to their £12 million home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's peace is being destroyed as the couple's neighbourhood is 'plagued' by Elon Musk's sonic booms, with hundreds of locals calling actions.

Locals took to an online community bulletin board to express their dissatisfaction with the noise pollution from the world's wealthiest man's space company, according to the Express.

More than 1,300 people are pushing back against SpaceX, signing a petition to stop the increase of launches from 36 to 50 per year.

The petition states: "The booms from rocket launches disrupt sleep patterns, elevates stress levels, and erode the overall quality of life for residents living near launch sites. Sensitive wildlife may also be disoriented by these sudden, intense sounds."

As reported by the Daily Mail, Elon Musk's SpaceX regularly launches from its Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB) in California and has two launchpads at the West Coast base. The second was leased to the company by the United States Space Force in 2023. It will reportedly be used to launch the firm's Falcon 9 rockets later this year.

Locals also raised voice on social media, with one Californian stated: "Enough! Let's stop the disruptive arrogant sonic booms at night! This insane frequency and quantity needs regulation, it's just terrible. I could hear the house creaking."

Another also expressed their frustration: "The unexpected, sporadic, frequent booms at all hours completely disrupt our household and our peace of mind. Everyone in the house - including all humans and pets - reacts with anxiousness and fear every time."

Built in 1941, Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB) stands approximately 60 miles from Montecito. The petition on Change.org reveals that most of the signatures come from folks residing around Santa Barbara and throughout California.