Colin Farrell's 'first prosthetic' experience for 'The Penguin' pays off well

Colin Farrell wins Golden Globe Award for 'The Penguin'

Colin Farrell, without a doubt, played 'Penguin' in a way nobody else could.

He truly deserved to be rewarded on playing such a technical character with great strength and dedication.

Farrell earned himself a Golden Globe for playing the Batman villain The Penguin in HBO series that goes by the same name.

He couldn’t be any happier and nervous at the same time while accepting the award for his most difficult yet intriguing role.

The Irish actor opened his acceptance speech with a joke as he stated: “No one to thank on this one when I did it all by myself.”

The 48-year-old than mentioned that there many people to thank as ‘it takes a village, whether it’s on a small screen or big screen.’

He gave special shoutout to his makeup artist Mike Marino for doing an extraordinary make-up and the whole team, who worked straight three hours every morning to get him into his character.

“In the morning, I drank black coffee, listened to 80s music, and I became a canvas for that team’s brilliance”, added The Gentlemen star.

He continued: “Thank you for employing me. And yeah, I guess it’s prosthetics from here on out.”

Colin finally thanked Matt Reeves for creating 'Gotham'.

This is his first Golden Globes Award. The Batman actor has won two of them before for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin and In Burges.