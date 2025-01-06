Kate Middleton, Prince William enforce unique rule for nanny’s parenting approach

Despite their royal duties, Kate Middleton and Prince William remain hands-on parents to their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.



The couple, however, follows a traditional approach by employing a nanny to assist with their busy lives. But there's one notable rule that sets their household apart: the term "kid" is strictly off-limits.



The nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has been with the family since 2014, is banned from using the word “kid” around the young royals, as it is deemed disrespectful.

Maria, who hails from Palencia, Spain, has been a constant presence in the children's lives since Prince George was an infant.

According to parenting expert Louise Heren, who researched for a documentary while attending Norland College, this rule is a reflection of Kate and William’s deep respect for their children. She explained, "The word kid is banned as a mark of respect for the children as individuals."

Although they are among the most recognised children in the world, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis enjoy a relatively normal and private life at home, far from the pressures of their royal titles.