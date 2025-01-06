Kate Middleton, Prince William get royal nod in major power shift

Kate Middleton, Prince William receive good news about throne

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly been asked to prepare for their destined royal roles amid King Charles III's health concerns.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have recently held an important meeting with the monarch to discuss the future of the Firm, according to a new report.

The couple have assured the 76-year-old to support his every step and decision. A Palace insider has claimed that William and Princess Catherine have received good news about their future royal roles.

"William and Kate are seen holding extra ordinary meetings with the King and senior royals," according to a source.

It comes amid reports that the King has been advised to focus on his health amid his battle against cancer. Some expert ask the monarch to pass the crown to William as it's the best time.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, “No one expects his [King Charles] reign to last much longer, especially because his health could take a dramatic turn for the worse at any time.”

“Stepping down now would be the best decision for the monarchy,” the insider told the outlet.

Speculation about King Charles's possible abdication gained momentum after the Waleses reportedly met with the monarch, where they discussed the royal family's future and allegedly received approval for an earlier transition to the throne.