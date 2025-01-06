King Charles challenges former PM’s nuclear defence strategy

King Charles' unexpectedly hands-on involvement in Cold War nuclear defense strategy has been revealed through newly declassified documents.

Back when he was still Prince of Wales in 1983, Charles wasn’t content to sit on the sidelines of global security matters.

Instead, he demanded personal briefings from senior officials on Margaret Thatcher’s nuclear policies, requesting detailed insights into the government's approach to arms control and disarmament.

Palace representatives later revealed that the Prince wasn’t exactly sold on the Conservative government's stance, admitting he was "not entirely convinced" by their explanations and that he "did not follow the logic" behind their decisions.

In a move typically reserved for high-ranking politicians and military officials, Charles was granted access to highly sensitive documents.

On December 14, 1983, the Foreign Office dutifully responded to his request, sending policy papers originally meant for ministers’ meetings straight to Buckingham Palace.

One memo suggested that Charles might struggle to appreciate the delicate distinction between the government's "private view" on nuclear testing and their "public position."

The memo even warned that the draft papers being prepared to clarify the government’s stance might backfire, leaving Charles even more suspicious of the "obfuscation."

Sir Bryan Cartledge, in a no-nonsense briefing prepared for the Prince, got straight to the heart of the matter: "We support CTB as a long-term objective, but we need a national nuclear deterrent," he wrote, adding that for it to remain "credible and safe," the UK had to continue testing its deterrent.