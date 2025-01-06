Close friend reveals 'untold stories' of William, Kate’s early romance

Prince William and Kate Middleton's love story has captured the public's attention ever since their time at St Andrews University, where their romance first began.



While many believe their relationship blossomed after Kate’s appearance in a charity fashion show, a close friend of the couple reveals their connection started much earlier.



Laura Warshauer, who moved to St Andrews from New Jersey in 2001, had a front-row seat to the couple's growing bond. Reflecting on the early days of their romance, she shared insights into how William and Kate’s chemistry was undeniable from the start, reported Mirror.

Laura recalled an unforgettable charity event with a Harry Potter theme, where guests bid on dates. William bid £200 to win a date with Kate, and though she remained cool and composed, it was clear to Laura that their connection was instant.

In another instance, William found himself trapped in an awkward conversation with a girl, and Kate, ever perceptive, came to his rescue.

She walked across the room, placed her arms around him, and gently helped him navigate the situation, allowing him to politely tell the girl, "I'm sorry, I have a girlfriend." William, grateful for her intervention, silently mouthed "Thank you" to Kate, a moment Laura still cherishes.

Their friendship and love were built on shared experiences—William helping Laura with her luggage, teaching Kate guitar, and spending countless hours together enjoying simple pleasures like takeaway food and road trips.

Reflecting on their early days, the couple reminisced during their engagement interview in 2010. Kate admitted feeling shy and blushing when she first met William, an indication of the genuine affection that would grow between them over the years.