Sarah Sherman finally breaks silence on Aimee Lou Wood controversy

Saturday Night Live star Sarah Sherman reflected on how she felt at comedy skit that parodying Aimee Lou Wood's physical appearance.
Around a month back, SNL sketch had made fun of her teeth; the comic act did not sit well with The White Lotus star and many others.
Fans of the English actress blasted the comedian. However, there was no reaction from Sherman on the issue.
Now finally the 32-year-old has broken silence and shared with Vanity Fair how she actually feels about this all.
The Three Busy Debras actress revealed that she was actually 'excited' to play the Daddy Issues star as 'she's so iconic, her character is so iconic'.
Adding that she never meant to 'hurt' the female star, Sherman confessed that she never got into comedy to 'upset' anyone. In fact, she 'feel[s] terrible' if anyone ends up getting offended or feels bad.
For the unversed, after the controversial episode had aired, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to express her displeasure for the sketch.
Wood called the sketch 'mean and unfunny'.
