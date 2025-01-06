Demi Moore snubs 'awkward' Kylie Jenner at Golden Globes

Demi Moore pulled away from super fan Kylie Jenner at Golden Globes Awards in awkward encounter.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who was spotted hand-in-hand with her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet at the annual awards ceremony, was ignored by one of her idols at the awards ceremony.
A video has resurfaced on the internet, offering an inside glimpse into Moore’s interaction with the makeup mogul.
The Ghost actress came over to chat with Ellie Fanning near the table where Kylie was sitting, with Demi completely ignoring Kylie.
Turning around to congratulate Demi on her mind-blowing win for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in her latest film, The Substance, the 62-year-old politely said thank you ahead of continuing her role in the film.
Fans thronged the comments section with sarcastic messages for the duo.
One fan commented, "I feel so bad for Kylie everyone there seems like they have zero interest in having a conversation with her lol.”
Another chimed in, adding, "Kylie getting ignored makes me want to watch the Golden Globes.”
While a third quipped, "The way she completely ignored Kylie… if it were anyone else it would be cringe."
