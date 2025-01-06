Tulisa Contostavlos feeling better after painful health struggles

Tulisa Contostavlos reflects on painful health struggles

Tulisa Contostavlos, a controversial celebrity, has recently revealed she’s doing better as she flaunts her incredible figure in a social media post.

Over the weekend, the I Am A Celebrity contestant took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her holidays from Thailand with her over 800k followers.

In the photos, Tulisa flaunted her toned body in the summery look, with her stomach and arms left bare.

The post came after she talked about her major health struggle while speaking with podcaster Paul C Brunson last month.

Tulisa Contostavlos’ major health struggle

“I will tell you that running up to I'm A Celeb, during lockdown, I unfortunately became dependent on benzodiazepine. So, we're talking zopiclones and diazepam,” said the 36-year-old.

Tulisa continued, “I was alone during lockdown. I found out my dog had cancer. I got very depressed and I began self-medicating.”

“I came to the point where I was like, ‘Enough is enough. I don't care how bad it feels when I don't take it, I'm gonna stop taking it,’” remarked the musician.

Tulisa explained she felt like she was having a heart attack.

“I had pains in my chest. Obviously, your body can have convulsions, muscle spasms, so what was happening was my heart was spasming, so to speak. It was clenching and it was this constant feeling of my chest closing up. I just literally felt like I was going to die,” mentioned the celebrity.

However, she revealed she overcame her health issue in January.

“I didn't realise how much I had been affected by it and I started to feel alive again,” noted the Young hit-maker.

Tulisa Contostavlos’ N-Dubz band

Tulisa, who became famous in 2008 as a member of R&B/hip-hop group N-Dubz, revealed her band became popular with Top 10 singles and albums and reportedly signed to the US label Def Jam by 2010.

After an 11-year hiatus in 2022, N-Dubz began touring and releasing music; their fourth studio album, Timeless, came out last year.

“That was our biggest selling tour ever. We did four O2 [Arena] shows – we could never have done that 10 years ago,” said Tulisa in a new Interview with The Guardian.

Tulisa Contostavlos’ on I'm A Celebrity trauma

Tulisa spoke to The Mirror and opened up about her anxiety attacks while staying on the reality show.

“I was waking up out of my sleep, and I was having anxiety attacks,” said the celebrity star.

Tulisa, who suffers from agoraphobia, said her campmates understood her need for time alone.

She also had an off-camera panic attacks, recalling, “I was like, 'Okay, get the heart rate down. Get the heart rate down.’”

“I wanted to leave that day. I was like, 'I can't do this but it's not what I came here for,’” said Tulisa.

The celebrity added she stayed away from spotlight after coming out from the ITV show.