Prince Harry replaced by key figure as Prince William prepares to rule

Prince William finds a 'reliable' replacement for his estranged brother Prince Harry as he is set to take over the throne.

As reported by Woman's Day magazine, the source claimed that the Prince of Wales sees Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall as his "lost brother."

"Mike's become a key figure in William's world and someone he can always rely on," an insider said.

The future King is reportedly planning to honour Princess Anne's son-in-law with a key role once he takes the position of his father, King Charles III.

The source said, "There's no doubt Wills sees him as the brother he lost. He's proven how loyal he is and Wills knows Mike has his back. He's so grateful to have him by his side."

It is important to note that these remarks came amid speculations that the Palace has been preparing Prince William and Princess Kate to take the ruling seats.

Earlier, royal expert Sally Bedell Smith told People, "Although the king is carrying out his duties with typical determination, he has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment."

She added, "As a result William has been taking on more responsibilities, and he and Kate have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected."