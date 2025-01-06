Meghan Markle’s latest move seals the deal

Meghan Markle is back on the ‘Gram, and it’s safe to say she’s making waves—literally.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her shiny new Instagram account, @meghan, on New Year’s Day 2025, and she’s already amassed over a million followers in just days.

According to a royal commentator, Meghan was left with "no choice" but to dive back into the social media spotlight.

This marks her first personal social media presence since 2018, when she wiped her accounts clean ahead of her royal debut.

But Meghan isn’t just here for the aesthetic beach vibes. Her Insta renaissance comes alongside a major career reveal: a brand-new Netflix series.

This latest venture feels like a full-circle moment for the former royal, who once captivated fans with her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

It seems the Duchess is ready to reclaim her digital throne, one thoughtful post at a time.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond weighed in on Meghan’s return, calling it a "shrewd and obvious move."

Bond noted that while her enigmatic debut post—a video of her writing "2025" in the sand—was simple yet effective, it reflects a shift in her public image.

"She hasn’t broken any records with gaining followers, and she’s no longer the megastar she was during her royal days," Bond told The Mirror.

"But Meghan is good at PR. That post got people talking, exactly as she intended."