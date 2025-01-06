Joe Alwyn discusses his inspiration for 'The Brutalist' role

Joe Alwyn shares his inspiration for his role in 'The Brutalist'

Joe Alwyn has recently opened up about his inspiration for his character in The Brutalist movie.

Speaking to The Guardian, Joe shared he looked up to President-elect Donald Trump and his children to help shape his role as Harry, the son of a rich industrialist played by Guy Pearce.

Elaborating on why he looked up to the Donald for inspiration, Joe said, “Look who’s the new president of America, and his family.”

“Often family businesses are so insular and stunted and hollow,” continued the 33-year-old.

Joe mentioned, “And you see it with Trump and his children: ‘I can do what I want.’”

“A convicted felon accused of sexual assault and grabbing them and all of that. He’s unanswerable, unfortunately,” he told the outlet.

Elsewhere in the interview, Joe pointed out that he never knew the movie would have widespread appeal.

“To be honest, I thought it might be a really good film that not many people would end up seeing,” he remarked.

Joe continued, “Who knows, maybe it still will? I hope not.”

Meanwhile, Joe also addressed the impact of his high-profile romance with ex-Taylor Swift on his career.

“I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control. And, right from the beginning, tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course,” she added.

To note, The Brutalist earned seven nominations at the Golden Globes and took home the awards for best picture, best actor and best director.