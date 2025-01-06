Dwayne Johnson triggers feud rumours after Vin Diesel's Golden Globes nod

Dwayne Johnson triggers feud rumours after Vin’s Golden Globes nod

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, American actors who did a few movies together, are currently making headlines again, and it seems the tension between the two of Hollywood stars is far from over.

During the Golden Globes, Vin gave his fellow actor Dwayne a public shoutout which left fans hoping that the longtime feud between them might finally be over, but Dwayne's reaction has stirred some more drama instead.

The Bloodshot star was on the stage while presenting an award when he noticed that the Red Notice actor in the audience.

With humorous chuckle, Vin waved and said, "Hey Dwayne."

However, everyone there began laughing, but Dwayne’s reaction was all icy and stood out as he gave quick smile that soon faded.

The Golden Globes moment got some laughs from its audience, but nevertheless, it also reminded people of the past drama between the two actors.

Their dispute started back in 2016 when Johnson shared a post on his Instagram calling his co-star "candy ass" which was later revealed to be about Vin.

Moreover, just to put an end to all those speculations about their long-running fight, Dwayne Johnson even took to social media with good news for fans, saying that Vin Diesel and his fellow star had officially buried the hatchet.