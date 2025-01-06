Kieran Culkin confesses visiting 'therapist' to control 'mania' at 2025 Golden Globe

Kieran Culkin also gave special shoutout to co-actor and director Jesse Eisenberg

Home Alone famed star Kieran Culkin just bagged a Golden Globe Award for A Real Pain.

Kieran won the 2025 Golden Globe in the category of Best Supporting Male actor.

While accepting the speech, he gave special shoutouts to Mario Lopez and wife Jazz Charton.

The 42-year-old opened his speech, saying: "Oh thanks, this is incredible. I'm feeling a little - my wife and I did a shot of tequila with Mario Lopez, definitely feeling that.”

“Whole speech is gone - terrific Kieran, you're doing fine. I love the Golden Globes.”, he added.

The Succession actor revealed that he first got nominated for a Golden Globe when he was kid, and it meant a lot to him and so this one has a ‘special place’.

Kieran stated: "Now it's like the best date night my wife and I ever have, so thanks Golden Globe people, you guys are nuts! In the best way, keep doing what you're doing."

During this oral communication, the Hollywood star specially thanked his better half Charton for keeping up with his 'mania'. While referring to her, he added, "Thank you for putting up with what you call my mania.”

He further admitted getting help from a therapist. "I'm working on it, I got a therapist now. It's fine. It's not fine; it's a lot of work, we'll see where it goes."

A Real Pain is a comedy drama starring Culkin along with Now You See Me star Jesse Eisenberg.