Amy Adams gets seal of approval on Golden Globes dress from someone special

Amy Adams 'feels good' in Golden Globe outfit after receiving nod from someone special

Amy Adams, known for her role in the Man of Steel, stepped out on Golden Globes red carpet in dazzling gown which received a nod of approval from an important family member.

The Enchanted actress shared to Variety and Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet that her 14-year-old daughter, Aviana Olea Le Gallo, applauded her stunning event look.

"She gave me the thumbs up on the way out. So, I feel good," said the 50-year-old star.

Adam, who was nominated for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy for her performance in the Nightb*tch, donned an elegant maroon, off-shoulder dress with V-neckline.

She elevated her look with spikey silver earrings and a matching necklace.

The horror/comedy film is an adaptation of Rachel Yoder's 2021 novel of the same name, in which her character finds herself adopting canine instincts as she navigates early motherhood.

Adams, in an exclusive interview with the People magazine ,talked about watching the movie with her daughter at the event, saying, “Parts of it I'm excited to share with her, being that it's her mom I'm gonna be a little bit more protective of certain aspects of the filmmaking.”

The Nightb*tch was released on December 6, 2024.