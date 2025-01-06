Zendaya, Tom Holland take their romance to new heights

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship is expected to reach new heights

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship is expected to reach new heights as the actress has sparked engagement rumours with her longtime boyfriend.

The 28-year-old, who was spotted at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, bagged a nomination for the best actress in a motion picture.

The Dune star walked the red carpet in style during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton on January 5, donning an orange gown that stayed true to the theme.

She paired it with a silver necklace, two chunky rings, and a diamond ring that sparked speculation.

A user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Not saying this is an engagement ring but Zendaya and Tom getting engaged without “announcing” it seems very on brand.”

Fans couldn’t stop swooning over the duo’s rumoured milestone as they rushed to various social media platforms to express their excitement.

Another fan chimed in, adding, “Streets are saying Zendaya is engaged and suddenly life is worth living.”

A third enthused, “Zendaya soft launching her and Tom’s engagement man who gaf about these awards let’s talk about this.”

For the unversed, Tom and Zendaya’s relationship first bloomed in 2021 after they were spotted kissing in public.