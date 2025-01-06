Prince Harry’s hidden role in Meghan’s Netflix show: ‘Blew me out of water’

Meghan Markle seems to have caused quite a buzz as she started off her year with a big announcement for her upcoming venture.

The Duchess of Sussex is ready to step back into the spotlight with her new show on Netflix, With Love, Meghan, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 15.

While Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s mother will be star of the show, a pal and co-start of the Duchess revealed that there was a role played by Prince Harry in it as well.

The Office alum, Mindy Kaling, and Meghan have been friends for years and Mindy even appeared for the Duchess’ podcast Archetypes in 2022.

In a recent appearance at the Golden Globe Awards, Mindy dished on some rare details that happened behind the scenes and a role that Prince Harry had taken on during it.

“The thing about her recipes is they're really accessible,” Mindy said of the former Suits actress. “She has a garden from scratch, which I could never do, and chickens which would probably all die if I tried to take care of them, but other than that, I would say it’s very accessible.”

She went on to praise Meghan’s cooking skills, sharing that she “unsurprisingly blew me out of the water”.

King Charles’ youngest son makes a fleeting appearance in the show’s trailer, which left fans wondering how much of Harry would they be seeing in it.

“Harry was there,” Mindy said of the Duke of Sussex, adding, “but he didn't cook for me, but I heard he's actually a pretty good cook. He knows his way around a kitchen.”

While many speculations about Harry’s involvement with the show is circulating, all will be revealed once the show airs.