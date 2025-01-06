Demi Moore expresses shock after 2025 Golden Globes win

Demi Moore in shock after winning first-ever Golden Globes: Watch

Demi Moore feels she has finally made it in Hollywood after winning her first-ever Golden Globes this year.

“Oh wow. I really wasn’t expecting that. I’m just in shock right now,” said the actress while giving her acceptance speech after receiving best actress award in a comedy or musical movie at the 2025 Golden Globes on January 5.

Demi got emotional as she revealed she’s been doing acting a long time, “like over 45 years and this is the first I have ever won anything as an actor”.

The Blind actress, who won the award for The Substance movie, recalled an incident when a producer called her a “popcorn actress” 30 years ago.

“At that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something that I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged,” she explained.

Demi continued, “And I bought in, and I believed that, and that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete, maybe I've done what I was supposed to do.”

The Songbird actress opened up that she was “at kind of a low point,” when she received this “magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance, and the universe told me that you're not done”.

Meanwhile, Demi also thanked the movie’s director and her co-star in the movie.

In the end of her poignant speech, the actress suggested, “I’ll just leave you with one thing I think this movie is imparting.”

“In those moments when we don’t think we’re smart enough or pretty enough or skinny enough or successful enough or basically just not enough, I had a woman say to me, ‘Just know, you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick,” she concluded.

Besides Demi, other nominations for this category included Amy Adams (Nightbitch), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Mikey Madison (Anora) and Zendaya (Challengers).