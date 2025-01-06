Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds snub 2025 Golden Globes amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds skip 2025 Golden Globes

The couple did not attend the 2025 Golden Globes on January 5, hosted by Nikki Glaser, despite the nomination of Reynolds' film Deadpool & Wolverine for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Hugh Jackman, Reynolds' co-star, was also not be present at the event, according to Deadline.

The couple's absence coincides with ongoing legal issues between Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni. Both actors filed countersuits at the end of 2024 amid allegations of misconduct on the film set.

Lively has been vocal about the situation, telling The New York Times, “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct,” referring to the ongoing case.

She is also suing Baldoni’s publicist Jennifer Abel, crisis communication specialist Melissa Nathan, her company The Agency Group, Wayfarer co-founder Steve Sarowitz, and production entity It Ends With Us Movie LLC.

Her allegations were first detailed in a California Civil Rights Department (CRD) complaint and published in The New York Times on December 21.

In a federal lawsuit filed in New York on December 31 and obtained by NBC News, Lively accused Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios of initiating a "sophisticated press and digital plan in retaliation" after she raised concerns about alleged misconduct on set.

Lively claimed she and other cast and crew members experienced "invasive, unwelcome, unprofessional, and sexually inappropriate behavior" by Baldoni and Wayfarer co-founder Jamey Heath, who is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.