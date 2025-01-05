Meghan Markle’s father sends shocking message to King Charles

Meghan Markle's dad claims she asked him to 'cut off' his other kids.

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, has revealed that the Duchess of Sussex once asked him to sever ties with her half-siblings, a request he outright refused.

The estranged father has opened up about his decision to leave Mexico after a decade in the country, and while doing so, he made sure to send a message directly to King Charles.

Despite Meghan's rise to fame within the royal family, Thomas Markle has never met her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In fact, he hasn't met Prince Harry or any other royal figure since her wedding in 2018.

In an emotional new TV interview, Thomas Markle has opened up about his complex relationship with his daughter Meghan, admitting, "There were good times. She was a good girl."

Despite their current estrangement, he made it clear that his love for Meghan is unwavering. "My door is always open to her. I love her and that will never change," he added.

However, he did reveal a pivotal moment that tested their bond—Meghan reportedly asked him to stop talking to her half-siblings, Tom Jr. and Samantha, a request he simply couldn’t agree with. "What parent could ever agree to that?" he questioned.

In the same interview, he expressed his gratitude to King Charles for walking Meghan down the aisle at her 2018 wedding, remarking that both he and the King share a common bond as grandfathers who would love to see their grandkids.

As she prepares for the January 15 release of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, he shared that he had seen the trailer, but wished only the best for his daughter.

"I wish her no ill-will," he said, adding that his dream is to one day reunite the family in a 'normal' way.

"The British people have been so kind to me," he added, offering heartfelt thanks to them for their support.