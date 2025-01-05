John Legend responds to Diddy legal drama as more allegations appear

John Legend discusses Diddy scandal as his manager sheds light on an old disturbing experience

John Legend has cleared out where he stands on the Diddy scandal, after his manager Ty Stiklorius came forward with her allegations.

The 46-year-old singer made a statement in total support of women who have accused the disgraced music mogul.

Discussing the heinous crimes, the Bad Boy Records founder is accused of, John called them “shameful,” extending his support for the victims.

The musician’s manager, who shared a personal encounter with Diddy at New Year’s Eve party in the late 1990s, recalled a disturbing experience when she was escorted to a room by someone who was Diddy’s associate.

Ty managed to escape but she remembered being horrified of the potential abuse she could’ve faced.

When later victims came forward she realized the magnitude of danger she was in, in that moment, however, she credited John with helping her feel safe in the industry by creating a more ethical work environment.

“It turns out that many artists, including John, want to be a part of a different model of business and culture,” Ty said.

John had already expressed support for the victims of Diddy case before Ty shared her personal story.

Referring to the accusations of Cassie Ventura, which Diddy settled in November 2023, John shared that he was horrified by the accusations. “Absolutely, it’s something that needs to be brought to light when it happens,” he said at the time.

“My default stance is to believe women when they make these accusations and to make sure that we do whatever we can to support women,” the On Time hitmaker added.