British TV star loses out on James Bond role as search continues

British TV actor misses out on major career opportunity

British TV actor was denied his chance to be the next James Bond as the search continues for Daniel Craig’s replacement.

Phil Dunster, who is best known for his role as Jamie Tartt in Ted Lasso, was "quite firmly" rejected by Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and her team.

During an exclusive interview with the Always Be Comedy podcast, the actor shared his stance on the subject, noting, “There was a conversation one of my agents had but they quite firmly shut the door in their face.”

However, speculation persists, with Jack O'Connell, who plays Paddy Mayne in SAS Rogue Heroes, reportedly next in line to play the highly anticipated role of 007.

In addition, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who plays Kraven the Hunter, reportedly joined the cast after being officially offered the role of Bond.

The actor previously opened up to Entertainment Tonight at the New York premiere of Marvel Comics action film.

In response to a question inquiring about his future role as the next Bond, the Kick-Ass star explained, “I would say come see Kraven because that’s what’s out this weekend and it’s not going to disappoint. I promise you that, guys.”

Despite the speculation, Bond executives Barbara and her brother Michael G Wilson have remained tight-lipped about the film casting.