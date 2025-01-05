Zara Tindall radiates in stunning floral gown down under

Zara Tindall’s sun-kissed floral look brightens up the gold coast.

Zara Tindall radiated effortless elegance as she stepped out with husband Mike Tindall for the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo and Showjumping event on Sunday.

Princess Anne's daughter, turned heads in Leo Lin's 'Bianca' midi dress, adorned with vibrant white and orange hydrangeas.

The cinched waist belt and tiered ruffled skirt highlighted Zara's sunny disposition.

Mike perfectly complemented his stylish wife in cream chinos and a royal blue linen blazer.

In a post shared by Magic Millions on Instagram, the royal equestrian was celebrated for her impressive performance earlier in the day, where she delivered a stellar round in the Magic Millions Queensland Off-The-Track Cup Final on retrained racehorse Paths of Glory.

Later, Zara swapped her riding boots for a polo mallet, joining Team The Star Gold Coast for an exhilarating match.

As the two-week event gears up to celebrate its reputation as one of the most fashionable racehorse gatherings in the world, Mike Tindall has taken center stage with his vibrant energy.

Known for his love of karaoke, the former England rugby star is tipped to host the inaugural Magic Millions Gold Karaoke competition.

"Mike Tindall is a fellow ambassador and equally enthusiastic karaoke fan, so we’ll be helping with the judging and being part of the fun on the night," co-host Nicole Slater shared with Australian News.com.

While Magic Millions teased that Mike may have "hung up his karaoke mic for the week," fans know better than to rule out his return to the spotlight for some musical fun.