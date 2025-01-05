'Shrek' legendary donkey dies in real-life

Miniature donkey inspired Eddie Murphy's character in 'Shrek'

Shrek’s motion model for the donkey character has passed away.

The real-life donkey's handler Jenny Kiratli confirmed the passing. He told Palo Alto that Perry died on January 2 after fighting with foot disease named Laminitis.

While explaining his grief, Jenny also opened how his beloved animal became an inspiration for Eddie Murphy’s character in the popular franchise.

The handler revealed that the 30-year-old donkey has been a vital part of the Bol Park pasture in California for three good decades.

One of the animators of Shrek lived close to the park. His wife dragged the animator’s attention towards Perry as she knew that her husband was working on a film which had the character of a donkey.

Later, the miniaturist took his team to the park and spent some time with Perry and labelled it as ‘special donkey.’

The official Instagram account of Barron Park donkeys shared a heartwarming post in the memory of the late creature.

They wrote: “We are heartbroken to share that our beloved Barron Park, Perry, passed away yesterday at the age of 30.”

“He was a beloved member of our community and we know many people will be touched by his passing. Memorial plans will be announced soon.”

On the other hand, Murphy, who voices the legendary Shrek character, teased last in 2024 that the recording for the fifth sequel has begun.